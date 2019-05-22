© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Opponents of Ohio Gun Bill Speak Out

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 22, 2019 at 8:05 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. Adam Miller at a podium
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Adam Miller and Democrats talk to reporters about gun bills at the Ohio Statehouse.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio State Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun-related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents. Many majority Republicans back a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license. But minority Democrats want what they call “common sense gun legislation” instead. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

House Democrats are proposing requiring safe storage of guns, allowing seizure of guns from people who could be dangerous, and expanding background checks. And Democratic Rep. Adam Miller says they oppose a Republican-backed bill that allows people to carry concealed weapons without a license. 

“The uncertainty that this bill creates by defining weapons in the broadest, most irresponsible manner is terrible,” Miller said.

That bill also faces opposition from prosecutors and police. Republican House Speaker Larry Householder also has legal questions.

“I’ve asked that the bill, probably as it leaves one committee, it goes to another, probably criminal justice, to have some additional hearings,” he said.

While more gun restrictions would be a heavy lift, Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled that he’d support some sort of a so-called red flag law.

