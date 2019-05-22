© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lawmakers Try to End Time Limit on Statute of Limitations for Sex Crimes

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 22, 2019 at 7:12 PM EDT
Householder closeup talking to gaggle
KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hopes to end statute of limitations for sex crimes.

Gov. Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to end the time limit on criminal charges for rape and sexual assault, which Democrats have been proposing for years. And the leader of the Ohio House said there’s a chance that will happen.

A Republican-backed bill would extend the two-year period to file civil lawsuits related to sexual misconduct by doctors at land-grant universities between 1978 and 2000. It is aimed at the alleged victims of the late Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss.

But Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he’s talked to the sponsor about DeWine’s call to eliminate or lengthen the time period for criminal charges for sex crimes.

“He’s open to using this bill as a vehicle to be able to broaden it and, hopefully, bring a tougher penalty and an opportunity for this to be addressed,” he said.

Democrats have been arguing for this for four years and tried to amend the so-called Heartbeat Bill six-week abortion ban with that idea, but it was rejected.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Statesexual misconductsex crimesstatue of limitationsDr. Richard StraussRep. Larry Householder
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
