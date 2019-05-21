© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

I Voted Sticker Contest Winner Chosen

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 21, 2019 at 10:10 PM EDT
A photo of Emily Legg and Frank LaRose
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
"I Voted" sticker design contest winner Emily Legg with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

A design from a central Ohio high school senior will be on stickers handed out to voters starting later this year. The winner was picked in an online contest after 2,000 designs were submitted by 6th to 12th grade students.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose narrowed the entries down to three, and more than 15,000 votes were cast online. The winner is an outline of the state in red and the words I Voted inside it, also in red – but the I is also part of the word Ohio, which is inside the state in blue. The artist is Emily Legg, a senior at Teays Valley High School near Circleville.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to represent the state and incorporate my art into the state.”

LaRose said the idea was to update the old stickers while getting kids interested in voting. The new stickers are provided by his office, and will be used after the old ones run out.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
