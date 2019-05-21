© 2020 WKSU
Abortion Issue Draws Protesters from Both Sides

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 21, 2019 at 10:15 PM EDT
photo of supporters of legal abortion
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Supporters of legal abortion rally in Columbus

Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation Tuesday. One such rally took place in Columbus.

Hundreds of protesters chanted outside the Statehouse. Many carried homemade signs, urging lawmakers to stop passing abortion bans and restrictions. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) said the bans being passed lately are dangerous.

“People are going to still have abortions. They are going to because it’s a real health care need.”

John Tuttle of Columbus, a supporter of the new abortion bans, used a bullhorn to drown out the protesters.

“These children are individuals who have a right to life.” 

The ACLU has sued to stop Ohio’s most recent abortion restriction, which bans the procedure at around six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

photo of protestors
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Protesters rally outside the Ohio Statehouse

