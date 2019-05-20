Sex Abuse Investigation into Former OSU Doctor Leads to Executive Order by Governor Mike DeWine

Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order, establishing a group to look into how the state medical board handled allegations of sexual abuse by former Ohio State University professor and athletic team physician, Dr. Richard Strauss.

DeWine said he wanted this working group to provide answers about what the medical board knew, when they knew it and how they handled it. And DeWine called on lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations for victims of rape.

“The nature of sexual assaults and the impacts they have on victims is different than other crimes.”

Brian Garrett said he was abused by Strauss in an off-campus clinic the doctor set up after being suspended by OSU. Garrett had questions.

“Why didn’t the Ohio State Medical Board, why didn’t Ohio State report him to the police immediately? Why is a physician or person in power treated differently?”

An investigative report released Friday found Strauss, who is now deceased, had sexually abused at least 177 male students, including some football players and wrestlers.