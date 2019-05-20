© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sex Abuse Investigation into Former OSU Doctor Leads to Executive Order by Governor Mike DeWine

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 20, 2019 at 10:27 PM EDT
Ohio State University
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks to reporters
Brian Garrett, who says he was abused by Dr. Richard Strauss, speaks to reporters
Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order, establishing a group to look into how the state medical board handled allegations of sexual abuse by former Ohio State University professor and athletic team physician, Dr. Richard Strauss.  

DeWine said he wanted this working group to provide answers about what the medical board knew, when they knew it and how they handled it. And DeWine called on lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations for victims of rape.

“The nature of sexual assaults and the impacts they have on victims is different than other crimes.”

Brian Garrett said he was abused by Strauss in an off-campus clinic the doctor set up after being suspended by OSU. Garrett had questions.

“Why didn’t the Ohio State Medical Board, why didn’t Ohio State report him to the police immediately? Why is a physician or person in power treated differently?”

An investigative report released Friday found Strauss, who is now deceased, had sexually abused at least 177 male students, including some football players and wrestlers.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
