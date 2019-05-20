© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Fixing Gerrymandered Map Could Revive Democratic Turnout Party Leader Says

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 20, 2019 at 10:15 PM EDT
Photo of Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper thinks fair districts are the key to higher democratic turnout.

The clock is ticking toward the deadline for Ohio lawmakers to redraw a new congressional district map that can be used for the 2020 election. A federal court has given the state until June 14th to do that, but Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s office is appealing the decision.

Democrats are excited about the prospect of possibly having new maps in time for next November’s elections. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said he hopes the ruling will stand, and state lawmakers will have to draw new maps. He said the current maps are so heavily gerrymandered to benefit Republicans that many voters lose faith in the electoral process.

“So, if you have fair maps in '20, I think it lifts Democratic turnout higher than it would normally be because for the most part, people in most of these districts think their vote didn’t matter, and that’s exactly what the gerrymandering was intended to do.”

Pepper said Democratic voters are also excited about the choices they have for the top of the ticket. More than 20 Democrats have announced they are running in the party’s primary for president.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
