Government & Politics

Employers to Receive Rebates from Bureau of Workers' Comp

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 20, 2019 at 10:42 PM EDT
a photograph of Mike DeWine
DAN KONIK
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine tours Dynalab Electronics Manufacturing facility in Reynoldsburg

A large rebate is likely in the future for about 200,000 employers in Ohio. The state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation hopes to send $1.5 billion back to companies that paid premiums. 

The employers set to receive rebates include private businesses as well as local governments and school districts. The $1.5 billion amounted to about 88 percent of employer premiums.

While making the announcement at an electronics manufacturing plant, DeWine called this a near refund.

“For all of Ohioans it’s good news because when companies get this kind of money, this infusion of money they can create more jobs.”

The BWC  approved a 20 percent cut in premiums, the largest reduction in 60 years.

DeWine attributed the savings and rate cuts to BWC safety programs.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
