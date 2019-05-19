New Report Estimates Local Highway Maintenance Will Cost Billions

A new report found it will cost nearly $4 billion over the next 25 years to keep up with the maintenance on the highways in and around Akron. The budget was announced in the latest Highway Preservation Needs Report from the Akron Metropolitan Transportation Study. The study’s director, Curtis Baker, said the funding could be hard to come by.

“What we’re trying to do and advocate for is trying to, you know, get more funding available so that we can fix more roadways and have fewer potholes and let motorists be able to drive safely.”

The report considered the maintenance and replacement needs of the area’s highways and 947 bridges. It did not detail specific projects. See the full report below.