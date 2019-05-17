© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Debate Over Energy Bill Continues Between Representatives

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT
A photo of Larry Householder
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)

Lawmakers in the Ohio House continue to debate a bill that would bail out the state’s two financially struggling nuclear power plants. Earlier this week, some Democrats walked out of a committee hearing, saying their concerns were not being heard. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Speaker Larry Householder says he talked to Democrats and the Republican committee chair overseeing the hearing. And Householder says they all came to an agreement that would allow the process to move forward. But he says it’s taking some time to come to agreement on the legislation.

“I think in a perfect world, we would probably be looking at some type of a vote next week but this is not a perfect world so we are going to do everything we can to continue to discuss and make changes to the bill as they come along and see where we end up.”

Democrats on the committee say they need more assurances that the changes being made will not hurt air quality or do away with clean energy. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
