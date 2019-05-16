© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Legislative Leaders Roll Out More Bipartisan Bills

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 16, 2019 at 6:11 PM EDT
A photo of legislative leaders speaking at a podium
SAM ABERLE
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Legislative leaders discuss priorities

For the second time in one week, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have come together to support bills they agree upon.

The bipartisan bills are aimed at reducing domestic violence, improving prenatal care, providing access to job training and broadband service and establishing an office of drug policy. Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said these are some priorities on which her members and majority Republicans agree.

“Every Ohioan, regardless of where they live, should be able to access the tools they need to live a better life,” Sykes said.

The two parties disagree on bills right now that focus on clean energy, school funding and abortion restrictions.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
