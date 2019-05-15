© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Brown Proposes Funding for Police Mental Health Crisis Training

WKSU | By Nathan Reineck
Published May 15, 2019 at 6:31 PM EDT
Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation creating funding to train police officers to handle mental health crises.

Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to help police officers be better prepared to deal with individuals experiencing mental health issues. The bill would provide $15 million over a three-year period for police departments to improve their training. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said  officers really need the additional training.

“We’re at a crossroads, we’re straddling this line. Are we law enforcement or are we first responders? We’re being asked to do more in this immediate response with complex, highly-charged in this emotional crisis such as addiction and mental health.”                

The goal of the bill is to give officers the tools they need to deescalate situations like these, reducing the risk of anyone getting hurt.

