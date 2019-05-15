© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Advocates Push for Business-Based Graduation Requirements for Ohio Students

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 15, 2019 at 2:18 AM EDT
photo of pat tiberi
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education, left, and Pat Tiberi of Ohio Excels, right, present an education plan to Ohio lawmakers that they say would improve Ohio's competitiveness.

Business groups, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools organization are backing a new proposal on high school graduation requirements.

The plan combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic English and math tests, and college or career prep.

That prep means at least two seals or endorsements from the state and local districts.

Tony Podojil is with the Alliance for High Quality Education, made up of 74 higher-wealth school districts.

He says those seals could include honors diploma, workforce readiness, bilingual proficiency and military enlistment.

“Many of my districts already do capstone projects," says Podojil. "They already require community service as a component. So they’re already tracking a lot of this.”

The business-backed Ohio Excels and the pro-charter Fordham Institute also say they wanted more competency and readiness than the state board of education’s alternative graduation requirements.

They also want kids who might not be on track to graduate to be identified earlier, and for their parents to be notified earlier too.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
