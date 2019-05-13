© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Party Leaders in Ohio House Take a New Approach to Tackling Priorities

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 13, 2019 at 7:52 PM EDT
A photograph of legislative leaders
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Leaders from both parties in the Ohio House are working together on priority issues, a departure from recent legislative sessions.

The leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House are coming together to sponsor priority legislation for this general assembly. That’s a departure from previous sessions, when each caucus announced their priorities separately.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said his fellow Republican members will collaborate with minority Democrats on bills to improve foster care, to create a kinship navigation program, work on the new H2Ohio clean water fund and improve job training opportunities.

“We’re going to try to get it done and I think that’s a far cry from what our friends in Washington D.C. are doing,” Householder said. 

Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said there are a lot of big picture issues on which both parties can agree.

“Much like the people of our great nation and the state of Ohio, we are more alike than different,” Sykes said. 

In January, an even number of Democrats voted for Householder as Speaker as Republicans, saying he promised to be more bipartisan.

