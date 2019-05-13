© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Governor Suggests Police Chase Policies Could Use a Statewide Standard

WKSU | By Phillip Grant
Published May 13, 2019 at 7:42 PM EDT
Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine shakes hands with Ronnie Dunn, associate professor at Cleveland State University and a member of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

Ohio’s nearly 1,000 police and law enforcement agencies are required to have a policy regarding chases, but there’s nothing in the law that says what it should look like. Gov. Mike DeWine said the state needs some minimum standards.

As a former prosecutor, DeWine said he understands weighing the concerns of a potentially dangerous suspect getting away against the risk to the public of a chase.

“I’m not advocating or saying there never should be a police chase. That’s not what I’m saying at all. But what I am saying is these are life and death decisions, and it’s time Ohio had a statewide standard.”

DeWine is asking the state’s Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to develop some recommendations – and mentioned there were some in a report done in 2016 by a group he created as attorney general.  While the recommendations wouldn’t be law, DeWine said agencies would likely adopt them.

