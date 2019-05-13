© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

As Senate Takes Up State Budget, Finance Chairman Has Concerns

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 13, 2019 at 7:57 PM EDT
Photograph of Matt Dolan
OHIO SENATE
Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls)

The two year state budget has passed the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. And the head of the committee that is looking it over said he has some concerns about the spending in it. 

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said the House added millions of dollars in spending to the budget from Gov. Mike DeWine. And just hours after that budget passed, the state announced April tax revenues came in well over estimates. Dolan said lawmakers are still looking over all the math.

“I worry that there is unaccounted for money in the House version of the budget so it's hard to match up just yet,” Dolan said. 

He’s also concerned about policy changes in the budget that don’t bring immediate returns – and mentioned the change to the small business tax deduction as one of them. The House budget changes the amount of tax free income a small business can take from $250,000 to $100,000.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
