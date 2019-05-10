Legislator Proposes Bill to Protect Kids from Guns

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children.

Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) is sponsoring a bill that is on the books in 23 other states.

“The purpose of this bill is to keep kids safe and make sure that if there are firearms in a home, on a property that they are locked up and stored appropriately so kids don’t have ready access to them,” Kelly said.

If a child gets hold of an unlocked gun and causes injury to anyone, the gun owner could be charged with a first degree felony. Similar bills have been proposed in recent years but have failed in the legislature.