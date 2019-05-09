© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Federal Judges Reject Appeal to Delay Drawing a New Congressional District Map

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 9, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT
a photo of Representative Emilia Sykes
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House minority leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) on the House floor.

The state will ask the US Supreme Court to delay an order to draw a new Congressional district map.

A panel of three federal judges that the map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered has denied a request from the state to delay their order to draw a new map by next month. 

The judges rejected the request from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to delay the drawing of a new map until after upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decisions on maps from Maryland and North Carolina. They ordered that a new map must be drawn by June 14. That’s two weeks before the state budget is due.

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) opposes the current map and said it’s time to begin. “Let’s not give the opportunity to mess it up and get it right by starting early. Proper preparation is exactly what we should be doing.”

Yost had said the rulings on the other states’ maps could affect Ohio’s map. But the groups that sued say the state is trying to "run out the clock" to draw a new map in time for next year’s Congressional election.

Government & PoliticsDave YostU.S. Supreme CourtMarylandNorth CarolinaEmilia SykesOhio's Congressional District Map
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
