Ohio Lawmakers Propose Bill to Challenge Supreme Court Decision on Election Spending
Two Democratic state lawmakers say there’s too much untraceable money in political campaigns, so they want Ohio to do more to fight a U.S. Supreme Court decision on corporate spending on elections.
State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) doesn't think corporations are people and money is free speech, as in the 2010 Citizens United decision. Antonio plans a bill that would force a court challenge to that, much like Republican lawmakers did when they passed the so-called Heartbeat Bill to take on the 1973 ruling on abortion in Roe v Wade.
“We do oppose bills like the 6 week ban based on the fact that it’s unconstitutional. There’s going to be a court case and all of that. I would welcome a court case that would really challenge whether corporations are people or not.”
And for the second time, Antonio and State Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) have introduced resolutions to push Congress to ban so-called corporate personhood with a constitutional amendment.