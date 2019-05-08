© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Propose Bill to Challenge Supreme Court Decision on Election Spending

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 8, 2019 at 12:22 AM EDT
a photo of Nickie Antonio
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood)

Two Democratic state lawmakers say there’s too much untraceable money in political campaigns, so they want Ohio to do more to fight a U.S. Supreme Court decision on corporate spending on elections. 

State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) doesn't think corporations are people and money is free speech, as in the 2010 Citizens United decision. Antonio plans a bill that would force a court challenge to that, much like Republican lawmakers did when they passed the so-called Heartbeat Bill to take on the 1973 ruling on abortion in Roe v Wade.

“We do oppose bills like the 6 week ban based on the fact that it’s unconstitutional. There’s going to be a court case and all of that. I would welcome a court case that would really challenge whether corporations are people or not.”

And for the second time, Antonio and State Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) have introduced resolutions to push Congress to ban so-called corporate personhood with a constitutional amendment.

Government & PoliticsCitizens UnitedUnited States Supreme CourtCampaign finance
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
