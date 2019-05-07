© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ad by Attorney General Dave Yost Raises Concern

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 7, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT
a photo of Dave Yost
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Attorney General Dave Yost

The Ohio Democratic Party is asking Attorney General Dave Yost to turn over records regarding an ad about his first 100 days in office.

The ad was made by Yost’s communications staff but it was embedded in a campaign fundraising video. And even though the ad was removed once its usage came to light, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper wants more information about it.

“Ohio officials seem to have this terrible habit using taxpayer dollars to do self-promotion. That self-promotion then becomes material for campaigns or campaign fundraising,” Pepper said. 

Yost’s office took the ad down shortly after questions were raised about it. In a written statement, Yost said the appearance of recent links to the video posted by his office sent the wrong message and said he had instructed his political team to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

