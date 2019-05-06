© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Party Chairs Respond to Congressional Map Ruling

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 6, 2019 at 6:26 PM EDT
Ohio's Congressional map based on the 2010 Census
SECRETARY OF STATE
Ohio's Congressional map, which was ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court last week.

The state will continue its fight to defend Ohio’s Congressional map in court, after last week’s federal court ruling that the map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Republicans and Democrats are at odds in the battle over it.

Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper said a fairly drawn map of the bellwether state of Ohio wouldn’t have 12 Republicans and 4 Democrats in every election since the map was created.

“They don't expect it to be exact but you'd expect to have not guaranteed 12-4," he said.

Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken doesn’t defend the current map, but said given where each party’s voters live, guaranteeing an even split would also be gerrymandering.

“This artificial creation of what the statewide voter turnout and election results were on a specific congressional district - they need to represent the voters in that district," she said.

The map passed in 2011 after a bipartisan deal to avoid a second primary in 2012 that would have been just for Congressional districts.

Karen Kasler
