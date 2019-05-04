© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Proposed House Budget Offers Some Tax Cuts and an End to Certain Tax Breaks

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 4, 2019 at 9:28 PM EDT
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

The two-year state budget proposed by the Ohio House includes some new tax cuts and takes away some tax breaks. It includes $300 million dollars worth of income tax breaks for low to moderate income Ohioans. 

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said the current business income deduction will be reduced. Right now, businesses don’t pay taxes on the first $250,000 of income, but he said that will go down to $100,000, making taxes fairer for all Ohioans.

“We shouldn’t try to pick winners and losers. What we should try to do is set a balanced field out there and let people compete in business.”

Householder said it also eliminates tax breaks for things like gold coins and private jets. It will get rid of the motion picture tax credit and the one for contributing to a political campaign. And it proposes changing the sales tax collection process for online retailers like Amazon and Wayfair and ride sharing services like Lyft and Uber.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
