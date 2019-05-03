Gov. DeWine Supports House Budget Proposals That Invest in Ohio

Lawmakers in the Ohio House are looking over revisions made to the state’s two-year budget bill. The new version made several amendments to Gov. Mike DeWine’s original plan.

The House’ version of the budget created income tax cuts for low and moderate-income Ohioans and cut several tax credits.

Republican leaders also decided to take out Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10-year, $900 million clean Lake Erie fund and replace it with just $85 million for the next two years.

While he may disagree with some specific moves, DeWine said the House stayed true to the intent of his budget which is to invest in Ohio.

“This is a work in progress. As long as we can stay focused on the essential principles, I’m gonna be very happy,” DeWine said.

The House suggested funding the H2Ohio Fund through long-term bonding. DeWine said he’d like to avoid that.