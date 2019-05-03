© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Supports House Budget Proposals That Invest in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 3, 2019 at 5:44 PM EDT
A photo of Governor Mike DeWine.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine said the House budget is a work in progress.

Lawmakers in the Ohio House are looking over revisions made to the state’s two-year budget bill. The new version made several amendments to Gov. Mike DeWine’s original plan. 

The House’ version of the budget created income tax cuts for low and moderate-income Ohioans and cut several tax credits.

Republican leaders also decided to take out Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10-year, $900 million clean Lake Erie fund and replace it with just $85 million for the next two years.

While he may disagree with some specific moves, DeWine said the House stayed true to the intent of his budget which is to invest in Ohio.

“This is a work in progress. As long as we can stay focused on the essential principles, I’m gonna be very happy,” DeWine said.

The House suggested funding the H2Ohio Fund through long-term bonding. DeWine said he’d like to avoid that.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGov. Mike DeWineState budgetH2Ohio FundLake Erie
Related Content