Government & Politics

Speaker Says Ohio House Budget Will Include Change to Small Business Tax Deduction

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 2, 2019 at 8:20 AM EDT
photo of Larry Householder
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Speaker Larry Householder in January 2019.

The House version of the budget comes out Thursday, and it’ll include a change to a controversial deduction that allows some small businesses to take up to a quarter of a million dollars in income tax-free. 

Speaker Larry Householder said he wants to take that small business tax deduction from the first $250,000 in income down to $100,000 – which he said still provides incentives for small businesses to reinvest.

“We think that when you get above that number, it starts to stray a little bit and we’re probably taking care of some folks that are putting it in the bank or putting it in their pocket," he said.

Democrats have been calling for a change in this deduction for years, saying that it’s been allowing many one-person businesses and partnerships to take billions in tax credits without creating any jobs.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
