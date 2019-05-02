© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Budget Reduces Income Tax Deduction, Includes Additional Money for Children's Services

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 2, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT
house_finance_committee_-_march_2019_credit_kasler_0.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The House version of the budget will trim the income tax deduction for small businesses.

The Ohio House version of the state budget is expected to including some major changes, especially for small businesses.  

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he wants to trim the income tax deduction that many one-person businesses and partnerships can take on the first $250,000 of their incomes. That’s amounted to more than a billion dollars a year. Householder wants to pull that back to the first $100,000 of income. And he also wants to look at what he calls special cutouts – breaks that both conservative and liberal groups have called out as potentially costly.

“I think there’s the motion picture tax, an exception for fractional ownership of airplanes – those types of things.”

Lawmakers had been advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending in DeWine’s budget by 25 percent. But Householder said this money will go to an income tax cut. Spending increases are expected toward children and the opioid crisis.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
