Gov. DeWine Proposes Parole Board Changes

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 1, 2019 at 5:09 PM EDT
photo of the Ohio Parole Board
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Parole Board

Gov. Mike DeWine has proposed changes to the state parole board after it was criticized over its work environment a few months ago. 

DeWine wants to allow video conferencing at Ohio Parole Board hearings but allow victims’ statements to be shielded.  He also wants the prisons department to develop a new program to help offenders upon release. And he says the Parole Board itself will undergo training to help it be more effective. 

DeWine has also named three new board members: the state assistant public defender, an assistant prosecutor from Clark County, and Glenn Holmes, who will resign his seat in the Ohio House.

Jo Ingles
