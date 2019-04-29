© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

New InnovateOhio Computer Platform Aims to Streamline Tech Across State Agencies

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 29, 2019 at 6:08 PM EDT
pic of Jon Husted and Innovate Ohio
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted alongside InnovateOhio leaders.

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets up a new information sharing platform for state agencies. 

Lt. Gov. and InnovateOhio Director Jon Husted said the executive order will put all the state’s agencies on the InnovateOhio Platform, a network that will allow agencies to access each other’s information all in one place.

“It does give us the ability to show if the money we are investing actually works. That’s what these analytic tools will allow us to do in ways we’ve never been able to do it before," Husted said. "And, in the end, it will build people’s confidence in the work that we do and will allow us to provide better services to them.”

Husted expects the move will save money and will make government more efficient for Ohioans when they do business with the state.  

In a press release the Governor's office said the platform will support the administration's leading programs, including RecoveryOhio and Children’s Initiatives. The new platform includes a state-of-the-art data analytics system that will be located at the State of Ohio computer Center. 

InnovateOhio will be laying out a transition timeline for adoption government-wide in the coming days. Ohio.gov websites with higher levels of traffic will receive first priority for implementation of the platform.

 

