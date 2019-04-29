© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Considering 'Red Flag' Gun Law After Shootings in Places of Worship

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 29, 2019 at 6:14 PM EDT
picture of DeWine at flag memorial
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after the dedication of a huge 36-star flag that flew over the Statehouse when the body of Abraham Lincoln lay in repose on April 29, 1865.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a synagogue in California over the weekend. He's looking into a specific type of gun legislation that’s failed to move in the Republican dominated legislature before. 

DeWine called the shooting at the California synagogue horrible and deplorable. DeWine has said before that he supports allowing Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without permits. When asked if he was advocating for changes in Ohio gun laws, at first he said no. But he added that he’s asked his aides to look at the idea of allowing law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

“They’ve been working on it, trying to get a red flag law that can pass," he said. "That’s my goal. We’ll see.”

A so-called red flag law was proposed by a Republican lawmaker last year with the backing of former Gov. John Kasich, following his public change of heart on gun laws after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. But the bill had no other sponsors and went nowhere after four hearings.

Tags

Government & Politicsgun billsgun controlChurch ShootingGov. Mike DeWineSynagogue shooting
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler