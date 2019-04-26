Lawmaker Wants to Penalize Elected Officials Who Don't Show up to Work

A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs.

The bill proposed by State Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township, Clermont County) would require elected officials to be present in their office at least five days out of 30 in a month or they could lose those positions.

“The elected officials that go to Florida and they are there all winter, they go to Mackinaw or someplace and they are there all summer, and they are simply gone for months at a time, that’s what it is going to prevent,” Becker said.

Becker said there would be exceptions for those who are absent due to legitimate illness. He said this bill could include elected officials at local and state levels. Becker said his bill could be passed as a stand-alone measure or could be included into the state budget bill.