Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sherrod Brown Weighs in on Biden Joining the Presidential Race

By Andy Chow
Published April 25, 2019
joe_biden_jenis_salary_overtime_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
Joe Biden is the 22nd person to announce running in the 2020 election

When U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown decided weeks ago against running for president next year, many speculated it was because former Vice President Joe Biden was planning to run. 

Asked for his thoughts on Biden's announcement today, Sherrod Brown said that he doesn’t comment on any individual’s strengths or weaknesses as a candidate.

However he continued to push all Democratic candidates to focus on a pro-worker message.

As for the packed Democratic slate that now has more than 20 candidates?

“I think there are so many people running for president because every one of them, and they’re right about this, knows that they will do a better job than this president.”

The RNC has been countering Biden’s campaign announcement by attacking policies from the Obama Administration.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues.
