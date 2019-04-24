© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Launches New Web Portal For 'Opportunity Zones'

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 24, 2019 at 6:10 PM EDT
photo of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at the Opportunity Zones Showcase in Columbus, where he unveiled the marketing platform for opportunity zones to share details on places and projects available for investment.

The state has launched a new portal for its 320 opportunity zones, so those economically distressed communities can showcase projects to potential investors. 

The 2017 federal tax law put more incentives into investing in low-income rural areas and struggling urban neighborhoods. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the next step was finding a way for communities, project managers and investors to connect. And he said this portal at opportunityzones.ohio.gov is a one-stop shop rather than a collection of websites.

“Why don’t we all make this open source? They can put whatever they want to sell themselves, but it also serves as a central collection point," he said.

The state provides a 10% non-refundable income tax credit for investment in opportunity zones, which must stay in place for 10 years. But investors can get a break on federal capital gains taxes and pay no taxes on appreciation of investments in the zone.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOpportunity ZonesLieutenant Governor Jon Husted
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content