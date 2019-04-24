© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Secretary of State Pushes for Automatic Voter Registration Legislation

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 24, 2019 at 6:07 PM EDT
photo of Frank LaRose
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is calling for bipartisan legislation that would allow automatic voter registration.

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. 

Right now, when you get your Ohio driver’s license, you can register to vote or update your registration. Secretary of State Frank LaRose is asking for a bipartisan group of lawmakers and others to come up with legislation that would automatically register you unless you opt out.

“The simple question is ‘With this information that you have already provided us, we are going to register you to vote or update your voter address, would you like to opt out?’ If they opt out, that is their choice to do that but otherwise, they are going to walk out of there as a registered voter," LaRose said.

LaRose wants the group to come up with details on how this can be done at the BMV, when filing state tax forms, getting a fishing license or other interactions with the state. 

Democrats have long wanted automatic voter registration, but some Republicans have expressed concerns. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRoseautomatic voter registrationOhio Secretary of State
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content