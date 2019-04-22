© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Advocates for Nuclear Energy

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine talks with Smokey the Bear and others on Earth Day 2019.

Ohio lawmakers are debating a plan that would bail out the state’s two aging nuclear energy plants by charging customers more. Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on that proposal, but he said nuclear energy needs to be a part of Ohio’s short-term energy landscape.

FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy, saying it needs state lawmakers to step in and pass a bailout of its nuclear power plants. DeWine said those two facilities are needed. 

“You cannot dramatically reduce carbon or keep those numbers down without using nuclear. I’m all for wind and solar. Those are going to continue to move forward, I believe, but you cannot hit the number without using nuclear. So nuclear is an important part of this," he said.

DeWine won’t comment on the specifics of the plan being pushed by Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, which would also wipe out the current requirements for utilities to get power from alternative energy. Many environmentalists do not consider nuclear a form of “green energy.” 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
