Government & Politics

Common Sense Initiative Trying to Catch-up on Screening Proposed Rules

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 19, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meets with the Common Sense Initiative's Small Business Advisory Council.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted meets with the Common Sense Initiative's Small Business Advisory Council.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said the agency in charge of reducing regulatory red tape for businesses is seeing progress in cutting down its own backlog of cases.

The Common Sense Initiative was created by former Gov. John Kasich. It was meant to screen any newly proposed rules from state departments and agencies.

By the end of the Kasich Administration, CSI had racked up a backlog of more than 1,200 proposed rules.

Husted is now overseeing CSI and says for most of its 8 years, the initiative ran effectively.

“But I think at the end of an administration maybe people throughout the entire process just didn’t give it the priority that it needed. So we have to reenergize that process to make sure it’s efficient,” Husted said.

Husted says they’ll have results soon on the progress they’re making. He adds that CSI can improve the relationship between state government and its constituents, which he compares to good customer service.

Government & PoliticsCommon Sense InitiativeLieutenant Governor Jon Husted
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
