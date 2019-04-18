© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Why Heartbeat Bill Activist Was Not at the Bill Signing

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Jo Ingles
Published April 18, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT
janet_folger_porter_after_heartbeat_bill_passage__120616.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Janet Folger Porter after passage of the heartbeat bill.

When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first version of it in Ohio in 2011 and fought for it till it passed wasn’t there. 

Faith 2 Action’s Janet Folger Porter clamored for passage of the legislation known as the Heartbeat Bill for eight years, during which time former Gov. John Kasich vetoed it twice. She was excited when lawmakers passed it a third time.

“Now, unlike the last eight years, we now have a pro-life governor.”

So, it was noticeable when Folger Porter wasn’t at the bill’s signing ceremony. She’s publicly said she was disinvited. DeWine’s office declined to talk about the situation. But Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis was invited.

In recent years, Folger Porter used tactics some lawmakers considered heavy handed to get the bill passed. She was also a spokesman for former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore as he faced pedophilia allegations.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
