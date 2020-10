Attorney General William Barr delivers a press conference Thursday morning at the Justice Department ahead of the expected release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. A redacted version of the report is expected to be released on Thursday. WKSU will bring you NPR's live coverage beginning at 9 a.m. You can also watch Barr's news conference here. The expected start time is 9:30 a.m.