Government & Politics

Ohio Medicaid Recipients Will be Urged to Stop Smoking Under DeWine Wellness Initiative

By Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2019 at 5:26 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine watches a presentation about different vaping products.

Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the 677,000 in Medicaid expansion. 

DeWine said he’ll make quitting smoking one of his Medicaid wellness initiatives.

“If we can help them get healthier, it’s going to be better for them, it’ll be better for their families, and it’s going to save the state millions of dollars," he said. "So that’s coming, and we’re going to do it.”

DeWine said a sharp focus on wellness, including prevention and healthy weight maintenance, will be part of negotiations for new contracts with managed care companies.

He is also pushing lawmakers to raise the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products to 21, even though the state could lose nearly $40 million in revenue over the next two years.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
