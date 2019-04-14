© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Bernie Sanders Talks GM and Education in Lordstown Stop

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 14, 2019 at 8:43 PM EDT
photo of Bernie Sanders
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received a thunderous ovation from the crowd at Lordstown High School on Sunday.

Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Lordstown yesterday for a town hall on education, the economy and how they’re tied to the city’s future.

The American Federation of Teachers organized the event, which is part of its process for endorsing candidates. The union’s president said teachers should be concerned about things like the layoffs at GM Lordstown, given their impact on students and their families.

Sanders spoke in the nearly packed auditorium at Lordstown High School, attacking policies which he says have led to the idling of the plant.

“What we have to decide [is] whether we are going to allow a handful of billionaires on Wall Street to close down profitable plants like the one here in Lordstown.”

Sanders also voiced his opposition to NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership during the event, which was briefly interrupted by a supporter of President Trump.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
