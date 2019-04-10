© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Conservative Group Criticizes 'Pork Spending' in DeWine's Proposed Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 10, 2019 at 6:26 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Buckeye Institute said Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed spending plan has $2.5 billion in pork that could be trimmed.

A conservative think tank has put out a list of ways it thinks Gov. Mike DeWine is wasting $2.5 billion in his proposed budget. It's the latest edition of what’s called the “Piglet Book”.

The Buckeye Institute said there is no reason for the state to set aside $224 million for high-tech Third Frontier program grants, or to spend $20 million on tourism and $3 million to promote Ohio’s wine industry. The group’s Greg Lawson said the state should do only essential government functions, treat all businesses fairly and lower overall spending.

“We need to have smart, rational tax policy and we need to keep our budget on a true diet," Lawson said.

The Piglet Book has recommendations for individual agencies and officeholders and also singles out $33 million for the Ohio Arts Council and $2 million for the Ohio History Connection as unneeded state expenses. It also recommends closing $1.8 billion in tax loopholes, such as credits for filmmakers, ethanol plants, grape producers and fractional jet owners.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
