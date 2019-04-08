© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

"Heartbeat Bill" Opponents Concerned About Changes

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 8, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT
photo of Jaime Miracle
Statehouse News Bureau
NARAL Deputy Director Jaime Miracle says the current version of the "Heartbeat Bill" needs changes.

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill Tuesday that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what legislators have been referring to as the "Heartbeat Bill."

The bill was renamed the “Human Rights Protection Act" by the Senate. And NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle said doctors, nurses and others are upset about recent changes to it.

“It requires invasive medical procedures," she said. "It imposes a $10,000 fine on medical professionals.”

Miracle said the bill is being rushed and people who have important points to make are not being heard. If this bill passes in this form, the Senate will have to approve the changes.  

Previous versions of this bill passed and were vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich. But Gov. Mike DeWine says he will sign it. 
 

Tags

Government & PoliticsNARAL Pro-Choice Ohioheartbeat billOhio House of RepresentativesGov. Mike DeWineJaime Miracle
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles