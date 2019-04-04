Senator Criticizes Administration Flip Flop on Great Lakes Funding

As Congress looks over President Donald Trump’s budget, Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is criticizing the administration for proposing a 90% cut to Great Lakes restoration funds. Brown says that proposed cut indicates a bigger problem.



President Donald Trump told a rally in Michigan that he plans to reverse his position and fully fund the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

But Senator Sherrod Brown said those changes haven’t been made to the official budget. He adds that Trump’s position on Lake Erie is just another example of the administration’s neglect of environmental issues.



“There’s nobody that I see in this White House that stands up for safe drinking water or clean air," Brown said. "There’s nobody that stands up for preserving wilderness. There’s nobody that stands up to take on one of the most important moral issues of our time, climate change.”



Republican Senator Rob Portman also called for Trump to reverse the proposed budget cut, and said he was glad to see the president decided to fully fund the program.





