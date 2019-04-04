© 2020 WKSU
Police Agencies Criticize Front License Plate Removal

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 4, 2019 at 8:37 PM EDT
a photo of a front license plate
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The new transportation budget removes the requirement for front license plates.

When Governor Mike DeWine signed the new transportation budget into law, he didn’t veto any elements of it, including a controversial part of it that eliminates the requirement to display a license plate on the front of your car. 

The decision to do away with front license plates in Ohio is being criticized by police agencies. DeWine said he expected the controversy over the issue.

“There have been people in this state who have wanted to get rid of the front license plate for as long as I remember. I believe this was an issue when I was in the general assembly back in 1981-1982. Some things never go away.”

But that requirement to display the front plate will go away on July 1st of 2020. In the meantime, DeWine said he’s open to learning about other ways to help law enforcement track vehicles.

Editor's Note:  This story originally incorrectly stated that the front license plate requirment would end July 1st of this year.

