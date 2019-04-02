© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohioans Will Pay More at the Pump Beginning in July

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 2, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT
a photo of gas pumps
ROSCHETZKY PHOTOGRAPHY
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
The gas tax increase will begin in July

Members of the Ohio House and Senate have passed a transportation budget bill, raising the gas tax by 10.5 cents beginning in July. The lawmakers said that will be enough to help Ohio close a funding gap to pay for state construction projects. 

The transportation budget bill would increase the gas tax to a total of 38.5 cents a gallon. The deal also includes a 19-cent hike to the diesel fuel tax.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder said these changes would generate about $524 million in additional funding for state infrastructure projects.

“The state made a case that between $500 to $550 million was what they needed in the first year and this reached that goal, and it provided a lot of critical money needed by the locals as well. So yeah, I was pleased with this.”

The bill also adds $70 million for public transportation and gets rid of Ohio’s two-license plate rule, allowing for one license plate starting in 2020.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
