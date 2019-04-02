© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democratic Representative Arrested for Impaired Driving Will Not be Asked to Resign

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 2, 2019 at 5:32 PM EDT
a photo of Rep. Sedrick Denson being sworn in
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati) will not be asked to step down after an impaired driving and felony drug possession arrest.

The leader of the House Democrats, Representative Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), did not provide comment on the arrest of Representative Sedrick Denson (D-Cincinnati). The caucus says Denson’s statement speaks for itself.

In the statement, Denson said he made an “error in judgement” by deciding to drive at night even after drinking earlier in the evening. Denson was arrested after failing a few field tests. He said he did not feel impaired and regrets refusing further testing.

Denson said the prescription pill found in his car was Adderall and the fact that it was in his car is -- in his words -- “concerning and very serious.”

Hamilton County court records show Denson has been charged with speeding three times since 2008 and was accused of driving without a license before the charges were dropped.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
