Government & Politics

Pro Right-to-Work Republican Backs Off Support in General Assembly

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 1, 2019 at 9:17 PM EDT
Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati) testifies on right- to-work legislation in front of union members in November 2018.
Karen Kasler
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
One of Ohio's key supporters of controversial anti-union measures has now backed off support for so-called right-to-work legislation. 

Republican Rep. John Becker said he still supports legislation that does not require workers to join a union in order to get a job and has proposed right- to-work measures in the past. 

But he won’t push for it in this General Assembly.

"I see no opportunity to pass right-to-work in the near future in the state of Ohio," Becker said. 

Becker said House Speaker Larry Householder is friendly to unions, and Gov. Mike DeWine has threatened to veto a right-to-work bill if it came to him.

Becker said he knows there are still fellow lawmakers who support right-to-work legislation.

He noted a proposed provision that would have changed prevailing wage in Ohio also failed.

Government & PoliticsRep. John BeckerStatehouse News Bureauright to workMike DeWineLarry HouseholderJohn Becker
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
