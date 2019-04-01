Challenge Begins in Ohio to End Use of Electoral College

The move to get rid of the electoral college and award the presidency to the candidate who actually gets the most votes is gaining traction in Ohio.

Attorney General Dave Yost has certified a ballot summary for a group to begin the process of collecting petition signatures to put the proposal on the Ohio ballot.

State Representative David Leland (D-Columbus) said he is not the one who filed the paperwork to authorize Ohio’s membership in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact but he has long been behind the idea of scrapping the electoral vote which was originally designed to prevent the tyranny of the majority.

“Right now, what we have is tyranny of the minority. We have a situation where a minority of people in the United States are actually controlling what happens in our presidential elections.”

Ohio has 18 electoral votes and all of those go to the winner of the popular vote in the state. But if enough states sign onto this national compact, it would become the law of the nation. So far, 13 states have signed onto it.