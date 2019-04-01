© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Challenge Begins in Ohio to End Use of Electoral College

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 1, 2019 at 10:29 PM EDT
A photo of Delaware County voters waiting to cast ballots inside the Delaware County Early Voting Center.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Voters could be asked to decide how presidential votes will be counted in Ohio.

The move to get rid of the electoral college and award the presidency to the candidate who actually gets the most votes is gaining traction in Ohio.

Attorney General Dave Yost has certified a ballot summary for a group to begin the process of collecting petition signatures to put the proposal on the Ohio ballot. 

State Representative David Leland (D-Columbus) said he is not the one who filed the paperwork to authorize Ohio’s membership in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact but he has long been behind the idea of scrapping the electoral vote which was originally designed to prevent the tyranny of the majority.

“Right now, what we have is tyranny of the minority. We have a situation where a minority of people in the United States are actually controlling what happens in our presidential elections.”

Ohio has 18 electoral votes and all of those go to the winner of the popular vote in the state. But if enough states sign onto this national compact, it would become the law of the nation. So far, 13 states have signed onto it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElectoral CollegeOhio constitutional amendmentsDave Yost
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content