Government & Politics

Ohio Reviews a Plan For Medicaid Work Requirements After Court Ruling

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 29, 2019 at 7:53 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Medicaid
STATE OF OHIO

A U.S. district court judge has thrown out Medicaid work requirements in two states, calling them arbitrary and capricious. Ohio is now reviewing its own plan to impose work requirements on people included in the Medicaid expansion, which was just approved by the federal government two weeks ago.

Ohio Medicaid notes in a statement that its work requirements differ from those in Arkansas and Kentucky, the two states in the lawsuit. 

Sally Pipes, president of the conservative Pacific Research Institute based in California, thinks the ruling won’t stop states from going forward with work requirements.

"Many of the cases that go through the court and overturn good legislation – or bad – end up in the Supreme Court, and I think that’s why a lot of states will continue to move forward with their Medicaid work requirement plans," Pipes said. 

Ohio's plan is to require nondisabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week if they're not older than 50, caregivers, or in job training, college or community service.

It's estimated just over 109,000 Ohioans might be subject to work requirements.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio medicaid expansionmedicaid work requirementsSally PipesStatehouse News Bureau
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
