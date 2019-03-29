DeWine and Senate Are Still Disagreeing On Gas Tax Increase

Ohio lawmakers haven’t been able to come to an agreement over how much to raise the state’s gas tax. Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Gov. Mike DeWine have agreed on an 11-cent a gallon tax increase for cars and a 20-cent increase for trucks. But the Senate is not on board.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder says his members are making a tough choice and chides the Senate.

“When you come here, you’ve got to put on your big boy pants. You’ve got to pull your binky out of your mouth, and you’ve got to make tough decisions,” he said.

Yesterday afternoon, DeWine issued a statement saying he and the House agreed on that plan. Senate Communications Director John Fortney said it’s the House and Senate who are supposed to work out differences, not the Governor’s office. He says the majority of the calls received by senators are from people who strongly oppose a major gas tax. All sides need to agree soon because the transportation bill must be signed by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.