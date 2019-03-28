© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State of Ohio Being Sued Over BMV Fee

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 28, 2019 at 9:34 PM EDT
ohio_drivers__license__credit_ohio_dept_of_public_safety_.png
Ohio Department of Public Safety
Former Attorney General Marc Dann is suing the State of Ohio over what he alleges are overcharges for the lamination of driver's licenses and state identification cards.

A lawsuit has been filed against the state for overcharging some Ohioans who have recently purchased driver’s licenses or state identification cards.  

Former Attorney General Marc Dann has filed suit against the state, saying deputy registrars at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles have been charging people a $1.50 lamination fee even though registrars no longer produce or laminate driver’s licenses or state identification cards on site.

“You know it’s really an outrage that a government entity like the Department of Motor Vehicles would play such a big role of risking a buck fifty at a time from probably hundreds of thousands of people’s pockets. It really adds up. We could be talking about millions of dollars here,” Dann said.

 

He said he’s not sure exactly how much money has been gained this way since last July when changes were made to allow the overcharges, but it’s in the millions. Dann said his firm is asking courts to make Ohio consumers whole.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Bureau of Motor VehiclesOhio Driver's LicenseMarc Dann
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles