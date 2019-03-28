© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Passes a Bill that Requires Burial or Cremation of Aborted Remains

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 28, 2019 at 7:02 PM EDT
senate_sign.jpeg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires the remains of some abortions to be buried or cremated. 

The Senate-passed bill requires remains from elective abortions, normally performed at abortion clinics, to be buried or cremated. Women who have the procedure would be required to determine the method of disposal.

Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Cincinnati) says the bill will not affect remains from miscarriages or stillbirths, both of which are often handled in hospital settings.

“While I wish they were, it is simply impractical to regulate those occurrences. We regulate things all of the time here, but we can’t always capture every circumstance,” said Uecker, referring to the remains from miscarriages and stillbirths.  

The bill now goes to the Ohio House.

Jo Ingles
