Government & Politics

Ohio Has Received More Than $300 Million to Fight Opioid Problem

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 26, 2019 at 6:13 PM EDT
photo of opioids
DIMITRIS KALOGEROPOYLOS
/
FLICKR

Federal money to fight the opioid crisis nearly doubled in the last two years, according to a national think tank’s new report analyzing that funding.  

The Bipartisan Policy Center said $343 million federal dollars poured into Ohio over the last two fiscal years – nearly twice as much last year as the year before, going from $10 to $19 per Ohioan. Dr. Anand Parekh with the Bipartisan Policy Center said more than half of the money went to the state’s most populous counties – though some of the highest death rates were in rural counties.

“I think it’s a reminder for really all policy makers and officials that we need to continue our focus on vulnerable regions like rural America particularly because they have limited treatment infrastructure and workforce capacity.”

Of the funds allocated, 85 percent went to treatment and recovery, prevention or a mix of both, with the rest going to law enforcement and research. The report says Ohio had the nation’s highest number of opioid related deaths between 2014 and 2017.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOpioid deathsbipartisan policy centerOhio opioid crisis
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
